SIXES — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold its monthly meeting at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at the parking lot at Sixes River Grange Hall, 44556 Highway 101, Sixes. The meeting will be held rain or shine.
The main topic is Prepping Skills and Drills. Those attending are asked to bring their bug out bag and something to sit on. Participant's knowledge, skills and equipment will be tested and they will learn their strengths and weaknesses. For those who have missed these sessions previously, here's another chance.
You have free articles remaining.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.