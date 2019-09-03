COOS BAY — For it's 50th reunion, Marshfield High School Class of 1969 along with the Egyptian Theatre will host a free showing of the documentary "Fire on the Track - The Steve Prefontaine Story" Steve was a 1969 graduate of Marshfield and this is to honor him. The one hour documentary is open to the public for free. Showtime will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Egyptian. The film was originally broadcast on CBS on June 4, 1995, and won the 1996 New York Festival World Medal.
The documentary showing is sponsored by Farr's True Value Hardware, owned by Jay Farr, who was the student body President in 1969 and a good friend of Steve's. This is a great addition to the Bay Area Fun Festival when the 40th annual Prefontaine Memorial Run will be held the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21 in downtown Coos Bay. www.prefontainerun.com
All are welcome and the concession stand will be open.