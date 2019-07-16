POWERS — The 2019 Powers Cruisers Alumni & Old-timers Weekend will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Powers County Park. Everyone will meet at the blue picnic shelter in the park.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. All guests should bring their own table service and a dish to share. Barbecue tri-tip or chicken will be available for $15.
Cruiser dues are $5 per person or $15 per family. The Cruiser meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the Powers Community Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced following the meeting.
Also the Class of 1969 will be holding their 50th reunion.