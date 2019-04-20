COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Power Squadron will offer the ABC Boating Class starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019. The full course will meet the eight-hour education requirement to qualify for a Oregon Boaters Education Card. Operation of any vessel motorized with over 10 horsepower requires a OBEC.
Class will meet for 2 hours Mondays, May 6-May 20, at the Power Squadron, 90346 Guano Rock Lane in the Charleston Boat Basin.
Cost for the class is $45, and includes a 6 month membership to Coos Bay Power Squadron. If interested, call 541-888-6178, 541-290-3957 or 541-756-4408.