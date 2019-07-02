NORTH BEND — Oregon Care Partners will host a free, instructor-led class titled Positive Approach to Alzheimer's and Dementia Care from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 9 at The Mill Casino.
The class is designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian learn more about how to support individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s and respond to behavioral challenges. A professional instructor will share real-world experience in an interactive classroom environment. This class is free, thanks to funding by the State of Oregon. Individuals that provide care for an aging family member or loved one, as well as those who work in professional caregiver settings, public safety or social work, are invited to attend this free class.
Visit www.OregonCarePartners.com to register and sign up. If you still have questions, call 1-800-930-6851.