poetry contest love gone wrong

FLORENCE — Florence Regional Arts Alliance's Florence Big Wave "Love Gone Wrong" Poetry Contest will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the FRAA Art Center located at 120 Maple St. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door.
Original poems, stories and songs less than 4 minutes long are welcome. The audience will determine the prize winners and 1st place will receive a $100 prize. Gift certificates will be awarded to 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Want to know more? Email bigwavepoetry@gmail.com or find information on Facebook.