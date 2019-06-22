NORTH BEND — Shakespeare, space, and seeds: the North Bend Public Library adult programming has something for everyone.
Along with the library's regularly-scheduled programming, including Tech Soup Fridays, two book clubs and a drop-in yarncrafts hour, NBPL’s summer calendar has plenty to offer.
The summer reading program theme is "A Universe of Stories," celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the Moon on July 20, 1969. In keeping with the theme, the library has invited SWOCC physicist and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Dr. Aaron Coyner to speak at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, North Bend Public Library will present a clip from Chasing the Moon, a new three-part documentary from PBS’s American Experience. The documentary looks back at American culture at the time of the first moon landing. Dr. Coyner will be on-hand to talk about the film.
For those looking further back in time, the Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park’s company will come to the North Bend Public Library ahead of their July 20 opening of "As You Like It" to talk about the language of Shakespeare. This will be held in the event room at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6.
Finally, Rowan Keltz will return for the North Bend Seed Library’s monthly gardening presentation, that's held every first Saturday at 1 p.m. July 6th’s presentation will be “Integrated Pest Management” Keltz’s goal is for gardeners to have a healthy garden without weeds, insects and other pests while maintaining a non-toxic environment.
The Summer Reading Program features weekly programs for a variety of ages and is made possible by the support of the Friends of the North Bend Public Library and a Ready to Read grant from the OR State Library. All library programs are free, but a library card is required to check out books and other materials.
For more information about these and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.