COOS BAY — Join The Dolphin Players Play Reading Group for their next reading, "The Dinner Party," at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Cedar Room of Coos Bay Public Library.
Synopsis: "The Dinner Party" is the 31st play written by Neil Simon. The action revolves around a French dinner party that is hilariously chaotic. Six people, who do not know one another, have been invited to dine in a fancy Parisian restaurant. There is an air of mystery in this comedic play, because the diners do not know why they have been brought together. As it turns out, the dinner is about their damaged relationships and whether or not they can reconcile.
You have free articles remaining.
The Dolphin Players Play Reading group meets at the Coos Bay Public Library in the Cedar Room. The play reading group is an open to the public play reading group for fun and consideration for future productions at The Dolphin Playhouse. All are encouraged to participate in reading a part out loud, but are not required.