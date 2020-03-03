DOUGLAS COUNTY — The political group Move Oregon's Border announced that their prospective petition in Umatilla County has passed its procedural constitutional review by the County Clerk and was awarded a ballot title by the county's District Attorney.
The petition's cover sheet and signature page are expected to be cleared for gathering signatures in March. They need 1,447 valid signatures to qualify for the Umatilla County ballot.
In Douglas County, the cover sheet and signature page are also expected to be approved for circulation in early March, possibly in time for a morning rally in Roseburg March 7.
On Feb. 19, Idaho Governor Brad Little appeared on Fox News to "welcome" the idea of moving the Oregon/Idaho state line. Although Idahoans are concerned about changes to the state's voting patterns caused by the flow of Californians moving into the area, Move Oregon's Border noted in a press release that the proposed counties to be added to Idaho voted for President Trump in 2016 at rates similar to Idaho. The group adds that, although those counties and Idaho had the same personal income according to 2018 U.S. BEA data, their economies would grow under Idaho's less restrictive regulatory environment, and Idaho's lower tax levels.
"With an economy improved by Idaho governance, these Oregon counties would be a financial asset to Idaho," said chief petitioner Mike McCarter.
Move Oregon's Border also states the rural Oregon counties they suggest become part of Idaho are a net drain on the Oregon state budget because they have a lower income than the state average.
"According to our tabulation based on the higher per capita personal income of Northwestern Oregon, Northwestern Oregonians pay $324 per person per year in extra taxes only because these lower-income counties are in their state," said McCarter. "I'm pretty sure they could think of ways they'd rather spend that money than holding our communities captive under a government we never consented to. We are a distinct people that want self-determination so that we can preserve our livelihoods, our traditional values, and the character of our communities. If Northwestern Oregon doesn't want to worry about maintaining a quorum or maintaining their super-majority in the Oregon Legislature, then they should make a deal with Idaho to move the border."
The group plans to collect signatures in 20 counties, unless the County Board of Commissioners refers an advisory question to their ballot. The group's suggested advisory question would ask voters "Should the County Commissioners advocate for the Idaho border to be relocated to make this county a county of Idaho?"
News of Move Oregon's Borders' prior two prospective questions gained national news coverage. McCarter said that, in response, county commissioners in multiple counties have contacted him to get more information to consider their stance.
The last time a county was annexed by a neighboring state was in 1863, when Jefferson County, Virginia, and Berkeley County, Virginia, became counties of West Virginia. Earlier that same year, West Virginia was admitted into the Union.
Maps on the group's website, greateridaho.org, show that the relocated Oregon/Idaho state line would leave Oregon with 14 counties, mostly in the Willamette Valley. Idaho would gain coastline in Douglas County, Coos County, and Curry County. They also plan to reach out to California's northern rural counties as phase two of their plan.
McCarter is a veteran and former president of the Oregon Agribusiness Council and Oregon Association of Nurserymen. He is a Life Member of the NRA and currently Committee Co-chairman of Friends of the NRA in La Pine. He is also a concealed-carry/firearm instructor.
Move Oregon's Borders is a nonprofit leading a new movement called Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho that combines elements of the State of Jefferson movement with a 2015 "Greater Idaho" effort led by Ken Parsons and State Representative Greg Smith.
"People scoff at these ideas when they don't understand what underlies them," said Congressman Greg Walden, in a 2016 interview with KBND News. "And the issue here is that people feel like your voice doesn't matter when you're in Eastern Oregon because the population is in Portland and they wag the whole dog. And people get tired of that, so they look for alternatives, so their voice is heard and respected. I'll tell you the sentiment out in much of Eastern Oregon is that they'd rather be connected to Idaho than to Portland. I understand that. Yeah, when you feel like the fix is in against you with your own government (that) you're paying for, and nobody understands or cares about what you're going through, there's a huge level of frustration that is just kind of ignored by those on the west side."
