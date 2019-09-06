COOS BAY — The votes have been counted and Captain Greg Freedman of New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada will receive Coos Art Museum’s 26th annual Maritime Art Exhibition People’s Choice Award for his oil, "Call of the Wild."
Joseph Gregory Freedman had his first one-man art show at Vancouver's Galerie Allen in 1972. At about the same time he also started working for Seaspan, a Vancouver tugboat company. For thirty years the waterfront and the easel divided his attention then, in 2001, he retired from commuter ferries as a captain and took-up painting as a full-time career. Today his painting studio overlooks the Fraser River where the passing tugboats remind him of the career that influences many of those paintings. "Working on the ferry boats and the tugs was often monotonous," says Freedman, "but I kept myself interested by searching for things to paint in the industrial environment I spent so much of my time in and the juxtapositions that add flavor to daily tasks. Finding those things was my challenge while working on the boats - recreating them on canvas is my challenge today." A frequent participant in Coos Art Museum’s annual Maritime Art Exhibition he received the Port Award in 2010.
The 26th annual Maritime Art Exhibition continues at Coos Art Museum until Sept. 28. Do not miss this opportunity to view Captain Freedman’s work and the many other fine art pieces on display at the museum. A special thank you goes to all who participated in the voting for the People’s Choice Award.
In addition to the 26th annual Maritime Art Exhibition, museum visitors can view: Featured Maritime Artist, Calvin Liang (through Sept. 28); Let it Be: Randomness in Abstract Art, Rebecca Arthur and Geralyn Inokuchi (through Oct. 5); and Adopt-an-Artwork (through Oct 5).
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to museum members.