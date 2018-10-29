REEDSPORT — PAVE veterans' way home by helping them receive a service dog. The PAVE Paws Assisting Veterans program provides a powerful tool for helping veterans with physical and/or mental disabilities gain a new lease on life. These special service dogs can open doors, push buttons, pick things up, and provide more skilled assistance to increase a vets independence. These specially trained companions can help redirect someone who is experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder like waking an individual from a nightmare or helping prevent a panic attack.
Veterans who have these dogs, suffering with PTSD, have reported an increase in patience and impulse control, decreased emotional numbness, increased positive social interactions, a decrease in depression, improved sleep, a decreased need for medications, and a reduction in hyper-vigilance through teamwork.
There is no charge for a PAVE service dog, but applicants must have been honorably discharged to qualify. These dogs are not trained for diabetic alert, seizure alert or other special skills outside of this program.
The Martha Chapter No. 48 of Reedsport Oregon Eastern Star will hold a breakfast 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Masonic Temple located at 262 Winchester Ave. All proceeds from the breakfast will go to the PAVEUSA.org.
Apply by emailing infor@paveusa.org. or send inquiries to PAWS Assisting Veterans, PO Box 871, Cornelius, OR 97113.
PAVE is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Find out more online at www.paveusa.org.