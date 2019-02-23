NORTH BEND - Family night at Gallery By the Bay will feature Patty and Gary Becker, husband and wife team, and includes Patty’s sister, Kriss Fenton, exhibiting their combined arts and sharing their musical talents from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the gallery located at 2100 Union in North Bend. Their combined art will be on display at the gallery March through April.
Providing music throughout the evening, some of Patty's students will be included in the program along with Patty on keyboard, Gary and Kriss on guitar.
Patty is keyboardist for the Unity By the Bay Spiritual Center, as well as teacher and songwriter who also decided to take up art. Patty is the founder of “BachRock” a rock band experience where her students ages 6 to 12 years old perform a yearly concert playing keyboard, guitar, bass, drums, vocals and more. The proceeds always go to various beneficent organizations.
The next “Kids Helping Kids” concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Egyptian Theatre. This years’ proceeds will go to help fund the Coos Watershed “Mayfly Festival" held at Mingus Park on May 18. This will be a fun, kid friendly interactive event designed to inform our next generation of the importance of protecting our unique wetland.
Gary Becker, musician, co-founder with his wife, of the band “Ston Soop” (*stone soup), singer and published song-writer with his degree in graphic art has worked in the photo finishing industry. His work in the exhibit will focus on pen and ink and pencil drawings.
The “Ston Soup” band is a popular draw performing at the events such as Bay Area Fun Festival, Cranberry Festival, the Clamboree, and Charleston Seafood Festival among others. They have recorded three albums. The most recent release included Patty's more advanced students called the “Metrognomes”
Kriss has for 22 years worked for the state as a certified Alzheimer-dementia program director and finds intrinsic value in art therapy for herself and her patients. Her paintings include collage and “found” pieces.
A raffle for a Patty Becker original will be presented at the gallery’s Saturday evening reception at 6 p.m.; winner must be present. There will be a special raffle for the children who attend. Don’t miss this “family night out” of high energy and creativity in art and music. Refreshments will be provided. The public is invited.
Patty may be reached at 541-290-1562, and by email at bach2basicsls@gmail.com. Visit facebook.com/BACH2BASICS.
*Stone Soup is the legend of a man who entered a town where there was no food and the people were hungry. He took a stone and placing it in a large caldron of water over a hot fire, began to stir and stir….all the while drawing from his imagination the vision of the beginnings of soup in the pot. He described to all, the imaginary contents along with the exquisite smells wafting from it. As he continued stirring, describing the delicious mix before them, each person went away, then returned bringing one vegetable to contribute to the growing, thick rich brew until finally….there was enough to feed the entire town. The lesson here shows when every one contributes one thing, no matter how small, great power is brought forth.