COOS BAY — The Parks Family will be the next guest concert performance held at Cornerstone Church located at 886 S Fourth St. in Coos Bay.
The Parks Family has returned to their home state of Washington after more than a decade near Branson, Mo. They have a lengthy history of traveling ministry and are celebrating 60 years, which includes second and third generation Parks. They combine a unique style of Southern Gospel music with a country flavor and infuse a little comedy as well.
Their concert will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 5, at Cornerstone Church. Refreshments and CDs will be available.