BANDON — Peace Rocks Project invites anyone interested to participate in a peace rock painting gathering that will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Unity of Bandon. Painted rocks will be available to write messages of peace on as well as blank rocks to be painted.
Peace rocks from Bandon have been left in places as far reaching as Antarctica, Argentina, Australia, Easter Island, the Statue of Liberty, the Berlin wall, Israel, Japan, Liberia, Russia, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, and Viet Nam. Anyone who is travelling is encouraged to take peace rocks with them, take photographs, and email them to: info@peacerocks.org.
Peace rocks are never bought and never sold, just as the message of peace can never be bought or sold. Anyone can participate in the Peace Rocks Project on their own, or by attending a peace rocks painting gathering held at Unity of Bandon, located on Highway 101, one mile south of 11th Street. All supplies are provided. More information at www.peacerocks.org or by calling 541-347-4696.