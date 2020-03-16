On March 1, Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop near Glide. The trooper contacted Brandyn Olinger, of Winston, and a 15 year old female passenger. The trooper contacted the passenger’s mother and determined she did not have permission to be with Olinger.
The mother came and picked up the 15 year old from the traffic stop.
OSP detectives followed up with an investigation. Based on information learned, a search warrant was granted for Olinger’s vehicle and residence, which was served by OSP and Winston Police Department March 10.
Several electronic items were seized and Olinger was placed in custody for charges of Using child in display of sexually explicit conduct, Encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree, Encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, Online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, and Tampering with physical evidence.
Olinger, also known as Brandyn Moxey, was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
OSP believes Olinger may have more victims. If anyone has information regarding Olinger, contact detective Tina Nibblett with OSP at 541-440-3316.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In