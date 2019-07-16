COQUILLE — Anyone interested in taking an all-inclusive trip to China for $1,999, is invited to an orientation hosted by Coquille Chamber of Commerce. This trip is a chamber fundraiser event.
Orientations will be held: at 10 a.m. Monday July 22, at River Cities Reality, 55 E. 1st St., Coquille; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday July 24, at North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave.; and 1-3 p.m. Saturday July 27th, at Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
For additional information, call 541-396-2834.