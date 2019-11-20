CORVALLIS, Ore. – “Saving Atlantis,” a feature-length documentary on coral reefs produced by Oregon State University filmmakers, is now streaming and accessible to viewers worldwide on digital platforms, including Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
“Saving Atlantis” focuses on the dramatic decline of coral reef ecosystems around the world and the impact on people who depend on them. The film’s producers followed coral microbiologist Rebecca Vega Thurber and other researchers from Oregon State and around the world who are uncovering the causes of coral decline and looking to find solutions so they don’t completely disappear.
The film is narrated by Emmy-winning narrator Peter Coyote, who has voiced several documentaries by Ken Burns, including “The Vietnam War.”
David Baker, along with an OSU Productions team that includes co-producer Justin Smith and cinematographers Darryl Lai and Daniel Cespedes produced the documentary. To make the film, they learned to scuba dive and film underwater and spent three years traveling to four continents to gather footage.
Last year the filmed screened at film festivals and special events in Oregon, California, Hawaii, Columbia and Australia. Schools, libraries, non-profits and government group can also license the film.
The film can now be rented for $3.99 to $4.99 or purchased on DVD or Blu-ray for $11.29 or $12.99 on Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
Initial proceeds from the film will be used in the coming months to award fellowships for student filmmakers at Oregon State.
To view the trailer of the film visit: https://vimeo.com/246008971.