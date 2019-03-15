COOS BAY —A majority of Americans now accept gay and lesbian relationships, but the queer population is made up of a diversity of communities and experiences. Are all queer people accepted, tolerated, and embraced everywhere? Where are we made to feel welcome? Where do we feel unwelcome and unsafe? How do race, language, gender identity, family structure, faith, where we work, and where we live shape how we are seen, welcomed, and accepted?
This is the focus of “Where Are Queer People Welcome” a free conversation with Jill Winsor starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave.This program is hosted by Coos Bay Public Library and sponsored by Oregon Humanities.
Jill Winsor is a nerdy queer feminist who happens to work as a public servant for the City of Portland. As people services coordinator for the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, Jill works to make sure that staff have the resources and support they need to show up to work as their highest selves. Jill’s work is informed by time spent on the front lines of social service provision in public healthcare settings and in policy advocacy. Jill spends a lot of time thinking about how we construct community and hold each other accountable.
Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state's future. For more information about this free community discussion, please contact Sami Pierson at 541-269-110.
Oregon Humanities (921 SW Washington, Suite 150; Portland, OR 97205) connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities. More information about Oregon Humanities’ programs and publications, which include the Conversation Project, Think & Drink, Humanity in Perspective, Bridging Oregon, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine, can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.