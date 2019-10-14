COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library is collaborating with Kelsey Hill of Coos Health & Wellness to provide Oregon Health Plan outreach on Monday, Nov. 4. The free session will be from 1-3 p.m. in the Cedar Room at the Coos Bay Public Library.
During the first 30-45 minutes, Hill will provide members of the community with information on available assistance with state medical insurance. After her presentation, Hill will be available to discuss whether eligibility for OHP as primary or secondary coverage. ¡Se habla Español!
No registration required. For more information or questions related to this program, call Hill at 541-266-6735.