Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) invites all photography enthusiasts to enter their best images of Oregon agriculture in the annual OFB Calendar Contest.
Twelve selected photographers will have their work featured as month images in the 2020 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.
The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the production, the landscape, the enjoyment, anything that depicts the beauty, technology, culture, enjoyment, or tradition of family farming and ranching.
“Spring is a fantastic time to look for photo opportunities within Oregon agriculture,” said OFB Communications Director Anne Marie Moss. “Farmers markets are in full swing, fields are blooming, farmers are preparing for summer harvest, and young farm animals abound.”
Horizontal-format, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic views — are needed of all types of agriculture in all seasons.
Subject ideas include scenes from farmers markets, close-ups of ag products or crops in the field, planting and harvesting crops, panoramic scenes of farmland, people enjoying Oregon-grown ag products, portraits of farmers/ranchers/families, farm animals, state or county fairs, 4-H and FFA events, on-farm festivals, to name just a few.
Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty will receive a photo credit in the 2020 calendar, which is mailed to 67,000 Farm Bureau members, and copies of the calendar. Everyone who submits an image will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar ($20 value), provided they include their mailing address.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 15, 2019.
Photographers do not need to be Farm Bureau members to participate and there is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.
Photo specifications and contest rules are attached and are at www.oregonfb.org/calendar.
The state’s largest general farm organization, Oregon Farm Bureau is a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization representing the interests of the state's family farmers and ranchers in the public and policymaking arenas. The calendar is mailed to 67,000 members around the state and thousands more are distributed throughout the year.
For more information and to see previous years of the Oregon’s Bounty Calendar, visit www.oregonfb.org/calendar.
Project contact is Anne Marie Moss, OFB Communications Director, at annemarie@oregonfb.org, 503.399.1701.