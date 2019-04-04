NORTH BEND — The twice-yearly Show and Sale by the Oregon Coast Photographer's Association will take place at the Pony Village Mall Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28, during the regular mall hours.
Images for the show and sale are provided by the members of the OCPA and represent a wide range of subjects and styles encompassing landscape, seascape, wildlife, domestic animals, birds and other creatures, transportation, still life, found art, people, action and sports, in color or monochrome. This year the OCPA Show and Sale will coincide with the RC Car Show, the Wood Turner’s Show and the Rhododendron Show, all also held at the Pony Village Mall.
The Oregon Coast Photographer's Association is a fellowship of photographers on the Oregon Coast, and is a member of the photography association of The Columbia Council of Camera Clubs, which is made up of many photography clubs throughout the Pacific Northwest. OCPA's objectives include sharing the enjoyment, knowledge and expression of the photographic by education, development, exhibition and promotion of the creative expressions of the photographic artists.
All photographers are welcome to OCPA meetings, held at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday each month at the North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane in North Bend.