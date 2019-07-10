COOS BAY — The Oregon Coast Music Association's schedule of musical events and learning opportunities in the 2019 Festival, two weeks of festival events, was accomplished with the assistance from several renewed and new partnerships with local businesses and groups.
COOS BAY — A community band has been part of the Coos Bay area since the days of Louis Simpson.
The July festival features two free outdoor concerts each Saturday: The traditional opener by the Bay Area Concert Band at Mingus Park kicks off the Festival at noon on July 13; and the following Saturday, July 20, at noon, returns to the gardens of Shore Acres State Park. This OCMA concert features Coos Bay’s popular Che’s Lounge band, who will provide a variety of music for listening and dancing.
Additional family friendly free events also include the Dolphin Players’ "Salute to Children’s Musicals" at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, and at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Dolphin Playhouse in Empire. Free educational events provide opportunities to meet musicians and composers at the free noon lectures at the Coos Bay Public Library, held on Monday, July 22; Wednesday, July 24; and Friday, July 26. On Wednesday, July 24, an opportunity for area youth and music students is provided, courtesy of OCMA, to observe and learn about orchestral performance at the rehearsal of the Festival Pops program. This particular program requires advance registration.
The festival's two ticketed concerts will be held at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology’s Boathouse auditorium in Charleston. The first concert will be on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m. featuring John Craigie. The Aaron Johnson Trio featuring native Aaron Johnson, saxophonist, clarinetist, and flutist; Chuck Israels, bass; and Jordan Piper, piano, performs on Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m.
OCMA's partnerships include opportunities for two additional ticketed concerts. Delta Bluesmen: David Pinsky and Phil Newton will perform at The Liberty Pub in North Bend on Wednesday, July 17, at 7 pm; and the River Whyless will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Front Street Provisioners, downtown Coos Bay. The 7 Devils Brewing Co. will host a free concert by Sarah Shook and the Disarmers on Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The OCMA Festival Orchestra returns for the 41st season with three concerts held in Marshfield High School’s Auditorium: The first concert on Tuesday, July 23, will feature the world premier of a commissioned piece by composer Jake Runestad in honor of Maestro James Paul. The Thursday Pops Concert with associate conductor Adam Stern will feature music for and about children and include "Peter and the Wolf," narrated by Maestro James Paul. The Festival’s finale performance, slated for Saturday, July 27, entitled "Musical Magic" will features Brahms, Sibelius, Faure and Copeland.
More information about the events, tickets, and locations is available online at http://www.oregoncoastmusic.org.