COOS BAY — The Tom Hanks holiday classic movie, “The Polar Express,” and live Christmas music on the Mighty Wurlitzer organ by Lee Littlefield will highlight a benefit for the Oregon Coast Historical Railway at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12. The Snug Harbor Railroad miniature steam locomotive will be on display. Rail-related gift shop items also will be available for purchase.
The movie follows the exploits of a young boy who’s lying awake on Christmas Eve waiting for Santa Claus. Instead, he hears a steam engine’s roar, and is soon being invited aboard the “Polar Express” by the conductor, played by Tom Hanks, to join other pajama-clad youngsters for a visit to the North Pole. There, they receive an extraordinary gift only for those who still believe in Santa. In addition to playing the conductor, Tom Hanks takes on five other roles in the 2004 film.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, with proceeds helping the railroad group’s restoration projects.
Volunteers with the Historical Railway group have once again decorated their Coos Bay display area with hundreds of colored lights for the holiday season. Make sure to stop by and take a look. The lights will be on through New Year's Day at the display area at 766 South First St. (U.S. Highway 101 North).
Proceeds from the Friday, Dec. 6, Downtown Coos Bay Wine Walk will benefit the OCHR group. With a $5 donation, the first 200 participants will receive a specially-etched wine glass with a Oregon Coast Historical Railway logo.
Have questions? Call 541-294-1112 for answers.