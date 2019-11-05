REEDSPORT — The Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra opens the 2019-2020 season with a romp through "Merrie England." Selections from three 20th century English composers: "Four Ways Suite" (Eric Coates), "A Moorside Suite" (Gustav Holst) and "Merrie England" (Edward German) make up the first half of the concert.
The second half of the program is rounded out with five contemporary works, including central coast musician John Stone on trumpet celebrating "The Sight of You" (Durvall Ferriara), the late, great Charlie Perkins pondering "Little Things" and Philip Butall speed-reading classical favorites with "The Lone Ar-ranger."
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Reedsport Church of God located at 2191 Birch Ave. Tickets for adults are $10, children under 10 and students are admitted free.
Visit OCCO.org for more information.