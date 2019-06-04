COOS BAY — The Artist Loft Gallery will offer an Open Studio every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artists are invited to bring your art projects to work on and enjoy the convivial company of fellow artists. The Artist Loft Cooperative Gallery is a hub for local artists to share and learn together. There is a nice open space, and you don’t have to clean up afterwards. Coffee, tea and refreshments will be served for free. The gallery is located at 367 Anderson Ave. in Downtown Coos Bay. For additional event information, visit www.theartistloftgallery.com.
Saturday, June 8, 5-7pm Funky Faces Portraits 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8 — Students can get Funky using Gel Plates to pull some colorful prints to use in collage Funky Face Portraits. All Supplies provided plus refreshments and a Wine Spritz. Limited to 8, adults. Fee is $25 per person. Pre-registration required by Wednesday, June 5. Call 541-751-5110.