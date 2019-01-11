MYRTLE POINT — Preserve @ Home, a hybrid online and hands-on food preservation course opens online Thursday, Jan. 17. Participants learn how to reduce food waste and take advantage of seasonal sales and farmers market bounty in this class presented by Oregon State University Extension Service.
The first session of the six-week, self-paced course opens online Jan. 17. The optional regional hands-on labs will feature pressure canning and boiling water canning. Sessions will be: March 1 in Wallowa County; March 2 in Deschutes County; March 7 in Klamath County; and March 9 in Polk and Tillamook counties. Harney County will also host a hands-on lab, date to be determined.
Cost of the course is $55 plus the cost of required supplemental materials (many are free online). Register by Jan. 14. For more information and to register, visit the OSU Extension Food Preservation website.
For other questions contact Glenda Hyde, OSU Extension educator at glenda.hyde@oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.