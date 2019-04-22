COOS BAY — The On Broadway Thespians are preparing to cast the musical "Mamma Mia!" Auditions for the production will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7 at The Liberty Theatre in North Bend. Call backs will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. In addition to cast there will be a chorus featuring all ages and genders. Chorus parts will be on stage for much of this production and take various roles; no speaking roles but there will be singing, dancing, movement, and lots of fun.
Even if you're too shy to be on stage, consider joining one of the backstage or tech crews.
A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. An enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, plus a trip down the aisle on a Greek island paradise that you'll never forget!
"Mamma Mia!" is a jukebox musical featuring some of the biggest hits of the wildly popular 1970s Swedish pop/dance group ABBA who topped the charts in Europe, North and South America and Australia. Celebrated for its feminist overtones and women empowerment, this contemporary Broadway musical is the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history. It has been performed in more than 50 countries on six continents and translated into 14 languages. It also was nominated for several awards including a Grammy Award and a Tony Award.
Interested? Prepare a monologue up to two minutes long. Perfection is not expected but memorization is. Be prepared to sing 16-32 bars (measures) of a song a cappella, a "Mamma Mia!" song perhaps.
All actors will: read parts from script, dance (so dress to move), and learn and sing - some will be in parts.
A special "Mamma Mia!" auditioning packet is available online for download on the auditions page of the On Broadway Thespians website. It contains additional audition and rehearsal schedule information, along with a printable actor audition form to be filled out ahead of time. Sign and bring it to the auditions.
For more info about the upcoming show, text the director, Julianna Seldon at 541-297-7766.