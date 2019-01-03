COOS BAY — The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is bringing its portable planetarium to Coos Bay on Friday, Jan. 25.
Children ages 5-16 are welcome to participate in one of three showings: 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., or 5 p.m. These programs will take place at Coos Bay Fire Station No. 1, located 450 Elrod Ave. Seating is limited and admittance will be on a first-come, first-served basis. OMSI's portable, museum-quality planetarium brings the night sky inside with live presentations and films.
For more information, call the Coos Bay Public Library at 541-269-1101. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Coos Bay Public Library.