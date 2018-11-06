Try 1 month for 99¢
Fiddle Jam


Musicians play a song in a circle jam during a gathering for the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association at the Winchester Bay Community Center.

 Ed Glazar, The World

WINCHESTER BAY — The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association, District 5, will have their annual Thanksgiving jam Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Winchester Bay Community Center, located at 625 Broadway in Winchester Bay. The music will go from 1-3 p.m., with a circle jam following if there are enough musicians. The public is invited to this musical event without charge, though donations are gladly accepted. 

The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers is a 501(c)3 organization, founded in 1968 to preserve and perpetuate old time fiddling and old time music. A Thanksgiving dinner for members only will commence at 11 a.m. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 541-759-3419.  

