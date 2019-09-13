ELKTON — Elkton Community Education Center will host its 11th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 28. Doors will open at noon and then live music from the Roseburg German Band will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 4 p.m. The cover charge is $6; kids 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.
Food and drink will be available for purchase. The event menu features locally made brats, traditional handmade hot pretzels, potato salad, red cabbage and a variety of desserts. Vegetarian options also will be available. Featured beers at this year's event are from Hop Valley and Pelican Brewing Company. Wine will be provided by a variety of local wineries — Gillirose Vineyards, Lexème Wines, Bradley Vineyards, River's Edge Winery and Crew Work Wines.
Elkton’s Oktoberfest is family friendly with a fall activity booth. There will be pumpkin decorating, fresh-pressed cider, hot dogs and harvest-themed vendor booths. ECEC’s butterfly pavilion will be open and butterflies will be available for adoption and release during the event. A limited number of Commemorative Elkton Oktoberfest mugs by local potter Jayme Allen will be available for purchase at the event.
Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of the cider press by bringing your own apples and making cider to take home in your own container or to enjoy at the event. Apples will be available for purchase on-site from the ECEC produce stand.
All proceeds benefit ECEC’s educational programs. Event updates are available on ECEC’s Facebook page.
ABOUT ECEC
The Elkton Community Education Center organizes cultural and educational events in North Douglas County and serves as a job training site for local high school students. The nonprofit manages 30-acres of land that are open to the public including a native plant park, butterfly pavilion and historic Fort Umpqua. Seasonal hours and more information are available at elktonbutterflies.com.