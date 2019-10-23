COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College's Oregon Coast Culinary Institute will hosts their first South Coast Chowder Competition and Craft Bazaar. Both the competition and bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at OCCI. The Craft Bazaar will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Chowder Competition and tasting will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This competition will become an annual event so mark your calendars. The fee for chowder tasting will be $10 for 10 tastes.
The craft bazaar will feature handmade items created by a variety of local artisans in a juried show that will showcase the talented and diverse group of artists in the Bay Area.
The fun event will highlight local food service establishments and their love for the coast’s favorite warm treat, clam chowder. Chefs will hand-craft their version of the classic clam chowder for attendees to taste. Participants will have the opportunity to vote in the People’s Choice Award for their favorite chowder.
You have free articles remaining.
All proceeds will benefit OCCI’s Student Competition Club to help offset expenses for them to train for and travel to competitions.
For more information concerning the competition or programs at OCCI, call 541-888-7309.