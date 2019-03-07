NORTH BEND — The 2019 graduates from Southwestern's Nursing School will benefit by money raised at the next Sip 'N' Stroll, funds will pay for their pinning ceremony, the rite of passage and graduation. Graduates celebrate officially entering into the profession of nursing.
The North Bend Sip 'N’ Stroll will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 15. Participants can pick up their wine glass and map at Engle's Furniture on Sherman Avenue and then make their way around downtown North Bend sampling wine and finger foods at participating venues for $10 per person.
Along the way there also will be raffles and drawings and non-alcoholic options available. North Bend Lanes will be hosting live music with The Songbyrds in the Back Alley from 6-9 p.m. Support local nursing graduates looking forward to serving the community.