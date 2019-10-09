NORTH BEND — Sip 'N' Strollers who take the walk through downtown North Bend on Friday, Oct. 18, visiting the participating merchants of this event will hear the music of Dan Covert as they approach Gallery by The Bay art gallery at 2100 Union. Covert, guitarist/singer plays and sings all the old favorites, and some of his originals, to please the tastes of young and old alike.
Sipping and Strolling starts at Engles Furniture located at 2079 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. With the purchase of a wine glass for $10, participants will receive a map of the participating merchants who open their businesses and welcome guests starting at 5 p.m. and extending until 7 p.m. The proceeds from the sale of the glasses goes to a local beneficent organizations.
The North Bend Downtown Sip 'N' Stroll event is held three times a year, March, July (in conjunction with North Bend’s July Jubilee) and in October. No wine will be served to those underage.
Judy Caldwell's art will be the featured exhibit at Gallery by the Bay for the delight of those who arrive for wine tasting, good food and a friendly welcome by those of the gallery. Caldwell’s colorful show takes people on an adventure into the abstract. She has exhibited in many area venues and teaches classes in pastels and acrylic in the Art Salon of Gallery by the Bay.