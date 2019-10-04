NORTH BEND — Nonprofit Board Training and Resources (an Oregon nonprofit organization) will host a day long workshop, “Nonprofit Board Officer Team Training” in North Bend, Ore. This workshop is designed for board officer teams and individual board officers. Each attendee will participate in a tailored instructional curriculum for their specific board position and later come together as a board team for teamwork instruction and a practical exercise.
Instructors for this training include: David Atkin, Attorney, Center for Nonprofit Law; Joe Kroll, Internal Revenue Service; Cynthia Cumfer, Retired Attorney and co-founder of Technical Assistance for Community Service (later became the Nonprofit Association of Oregon); Kay Sohl, Consultant, Kay Sohl Consulting, and co-founder of Technical Assistance for Community Service (later became the Nonprofit Association of Oregon); Alexis James, Director, Training & Organization Development, Cascade Employers Association; Kirk Harvey, Chief Investigator (retired), Oregon Dept. of Justice, Charitable Activities Section; and Katherine DeYoung, CPA specializing in nonprofit accounting and tax.
Early Registration until Oct. 5, 2019 cost is $60 per person, or $50 per person for groups of three or more, which includes light breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages.
You have free articles remaining.
After Oct. 5, cost is $75 per person, or $65 for groups of three or more, which includes light breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages.
More information and registration information can be found on NBTR website at: https://trainingnonprofitboards.org/