COOS BAY — From Dec. 14 through Feb. 9, 2019 Coos Art Museum features an exhibition of works by Nicole Pietrantoni, the juror of Ink & Print: West Coast Juried Printmaking. The exhibition is titled The Tumbling Oracle and opens with a free public reception 5-7 p.m. Friday Dec. 14.
Pietrantoni is currently an associate professor of art at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., where she teaches printmaking and book arts. Her artwork explores the complex relationship between human beings and nature via installations, artists’ books, and works on paper.
She is the recipient of numerous awards and residencies including a Fulbright to Iceland, a Leifur Eiríksson Foundation Grant, an Artist Trust Fellowship, a Larry Sommers Printmaking Fellowship, the Manifest Prize, and a Graves Award for Excellence in Humanities Teaching. Her work has been in over 100 national and international exhibitions.
Pietrantoni received her MFA and MA in printmaking from the University of Iowa and her BS in human and organizational development and art history from Vanderbilt University. From 2016-18 she served as the president of SGC International, North America’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to scholarship and education in the field of printmaking.
COOS BAY – Digital imaging and printmaking technology have revolutionized the modern visual …