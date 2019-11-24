COOS BAY — The next First Tuesday Talks lecture series hosted by Coos History Museum will feature Richard Whitwer and his program on Oregon’s lighthouses. The talk will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the museum, 1210 N. Front St., Coos Bay.
Admission is free for Coos History Museum members, or $7 for non-members, and included access to the exhibits. The museum exhibits and the museum store also will be open during the lecture until 7:30 p.m.
Whitwer will provide a brief history of the three Cape Arago Lighthouses, four lifesaving stations, a bridge that periodically disappears and reappears, and of course, the onions!
Whitwer is retired after 40 years as a social work administrator and is now able to devote his time to volunteering at the Coos History Museum and his church, creating stained glass pieces, woodworking and attending Steve Grief’s classes.
Since moving to the coast 30 years ago, he has studied and visited lighthouses along the West Coast; volunteered as a docent at the Coquille River and Umpqua lighthouses, is past president of the Oregon Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society and is a current member of the United States Lighthouse Society.