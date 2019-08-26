NORTH BEND — The Jubilee proudly hosts a variety of country-gospel artists, and coming up next that will include Jimmie Morgan on keyboards and song, Steve Blum and his grandsons, Toby and Bo, and the country gospel hosts, Tom and Debbie Trammel.
The upcoming jubilee concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept 1, at Shoreline Community Church located at 1251 Clark St. in North Bend.
The public is invited to listen to this jubilee of voice and style. As always, there will be a sing-along of some familiar hymns.
There is no charge to attend just a free will offering. There will be refreshments and CDs available.
Have questions? Call Tom at 541-521-9596.