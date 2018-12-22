PISTOL RIVER — The New World String Project presents extraordinary instruments and music rooted in the Nordic and Celtic traditions. They will be performing Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Pistol River Friendship Hall located at 94235 Carpenterville Road, in Pistol River.
Fiddler John Weed is a classically trained violinist who has spent the last 25 years immersed in traditional Irish fiddle styles. John Weed and guitarist Stuart Mason also play together in the long-running Celtic band Molly’s Revenge. Celtic harp master Lisa Lynne, who gained international renown via recordings and tours with the label Windham Hill, often performs in a duo with NWSP-mate Aryeh Frankfurter. For years, Aryeh Frankfurter has been delighting audiences around the globe with his passionate, enduring and evocative music on Celtic harp, Swedish nyckelharpa (or keyed fiddle) and other stringed instruments. Stuart Mason is known for his authentic vocals and nimble skills on guitar, mandola, and banjo. Together, these intrepid string explorers take audiences on a thrilling, melodically exuberant musical ride. www.NewWorldStringProject.com
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20, available online at http://pistolriver.com or by calling 541-247-2848.