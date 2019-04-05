NORTH BEND — A new study series class on "The World’s Religions" is open to all faiths who are invited and welcome to join in a 10-week class offered at Unity By The Bay in North Bend. Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, study begins based on the book "The World’s Religions" by Huston Smith. This is a part of Unity By The Bay’s preparation for an Interfaith Celebration scheduled for Oct. 13.
Smith's masterpiece explores the essential elements and teachings of the world's predominant faiths, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Taoism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam and the native traditions of Australia, Africa, Oceania and the Americas. He emphasizes the inner — rather than the institutional — dimension of these religions and he convincingly conveys the unique appeal and gifts of each of the traditions and reveals their hold on the human heart and imagination.
"The World's Religions," originally titled The Religions of Man, was first published in 1958 and has been translated into 12 languages. It is one of the most widely used college textbooks on comparative religion.
Class will meet 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays April 13 through June 15. Cost will be on a love-offering basis and all are welcome. Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union in North Bend.
For more information, call 541-751-1633.