COOS COUNTY ─ Coos Health and Wellness has a new public health director leading the community through the ongoing pandemic.
Anthony Arton replaced interim public health Administrator Kathy Cooley. Arton stepped into his new role in October as COVID-19 numbers continued to rise across the South Coast. Arton, a University of Central Missouri graduate, said he feels the public health field is a perfect fit for his skills, combining both his education and desire to help people.
He initially pursued a career as a firefighter, having earned a bachelor’s in government with a minor in health and safety. However, he graduated in 2007 when the recession hit.
“…A lot of my friends who were firefighters were being laid off,” he remembered. “The small (fire) departments that were hiring (wanted) experienced guys. If you were in their position, you might want someone with five years of experience rather than mold someone fresh.”
So Arton went back to earn a master’s degree, again at the University of Central Missouri, with a focus on administration. From there he worked in higher education housing programs in Texas.
“We transitioned high school seniors to the college world,” he said. “If students had problems we would send them to the county health department because many didn’t have health insurance… Looking back on that job, it warmed me up … to public health.”
In 2016, Arton found himself moving back to his home-state of Missouri to be near his grandfather who had taken ill. Arton accepted his first job as a public health administrator for Johnson County, where he quickly discovered how well the position matched his skills.
“It serves my mission to help people,” Arton said. “I always wanted to give back to the community and as a public health administrator, I can do that.”
When he first took the position, he was faced with dealing with the zika virus. He also tackled hot-button issues like Concentrated Animal Feed Operations.
“There were a lot of homes in the area,” Arton said of the CAFO coming in at the time, which sought to expand operations to 6,000 or more cattle. “I ended up being involved in that and being devil’s advocate for both sides….”
He also became familiar with the opiate crisis, which is a struggle across the nation.
Coos Health and Wellness
Arton’s grandfather passed away two years after he took his job as public health administrator in Johnson County. He credits getting into the field to his grandfather and wanting to be near him before he died, but that “I never wanted to move back to Missouri.”
“…That’s where I grew up and it’s a great state, but I want to experience the world and live in a different part of the country,” he said. “To me, part of growth and life is experiencing new things and cultures. I never had the experience to live near the coast, which was part of why I wanted to move here….”
After taking on the helm as public health director for Coos Health and Wellness in October, Arton said he was faced with needing to rebuild partnerships and reestablishing lines of communication.
“I think there were relationships that were hurt or maybe felt neglected,” he said, adding that his arrival brought fresh energy to staff who had been fighting the pandemic for eight months. “…(I) provided direction … (and) instant leadership. I pride myself in trying to be the model of efficiency. (So far), those are the biggest things I’ve done. They are small but make a big difference.”
However, he has also helped coordinate the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
“(Coos Health and Wellness) established a committee … with the facilities that would receive the vaccine,” Arton said.
This committee meets Tuesdays, comprised of representatives from other area health facilities. Those facilities include Bay Area Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital, Advanced Health, and just recently North Bend Medical Center, as well as others.
“We talk about how much vaccine is coming into the county every week, who is receiving it and how we can redistribute it if we need to,” Arton said. “For instance, three or four weeks ago, Bay Area Hospital received … 1,300 doses for staff and (then) got 1,200 more doses the next week… We reallocated some and Coquille Valley Hospital took 400 doses. Communicating and working with one another means we know where vaccines are and are progressing through the population quickly and efficiently.”
Arton stated Coos County was one of the first in the state to distribute vaccines to teachers.
“It has been a massive undertaking and there are little hiccups here and there, but for the most part we got the vaccine out quickly,” he said.
As of Tuesday, Arton said over 4,000 people in Coos County have received the vaccine.
When asked about the concerns surrounding supply issues for the vaccine, Arton said he doesn’t want people to panic if they don’t get their second dose within 28 days after their first shot.
“The second doses are coming in,” he said. “As far as I’m aware, I don’t think we’ll miss the window on anyone. We are fortunate we have good planning and, at this point, are receiving second doses. I would encourage people to continue to work with the organization that got them the first dose to get their second dose.”
Arton urged the public to also follow the health guidance, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. He emphasized that those guidelines are “there to protect you, your loved ones, your coworkers.”
“…We need to take on a community mentality that we’re in this together,” he said. “My goal is to try to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. I know people see it as a freedom issue, but until we can put the virus behind us we can’t get restaurants and small businesses open like we want.
“When we have certain groups of people acting certain ways, it makes getting back to the normal future much more difficult,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In