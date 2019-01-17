COOS BAY — A new free Poetry Reading Night is being launched at the Artist Loft Gallery. Poetry Reading Night will be held 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, and poets and writers of all levels and ages are welcome to come down and share their work or read from one of their favorite poets.
Acoustic musicians also are welcome to join this fun gathering. The free Poetry Reading will repeat the last Sunday of every month at The Artist Loft Gallery. Coffee, tea and hot chocolate along with other light refreshments will be offered. The Artist Loft Gallery is located at 367 Anderson Ave. in downtown Coos Bay, next to Coos Art Museum. Find the most up-to-date information on events at www.theartistloftgallery.com.