MYRTLE POINT — The 18th annual Fertilize Your Mind garden seminar is set for Saturday, March 30 at new location. This year's event will be held at The Mill Casino-Hotel from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Lori Weidenhammer, author of “Victory Gardens for Bees: A DIY Guide to Saving the Bees.”
Following the keynote presentation there will be three break out class sessions. Each with a selection of four informative classes to choose from, presented by experienced and practical speakers. Some of the topics include “Invasive Weeds,” “Herb Themed Gardening,” “Managing Weeds in Lawns and Gardens,” “Organic Pesticides,” “Growing Tomatoes on the Coast,” “Garden Myths,” and "Succession Planting/Companion Planting/Interplanting” as well as five more to choose from. Break out sessions are 10:30-11:45, 12:45-2 and 2:15-3:30.
Local nurseries, landscape companies and other businesses will display goods and services in the lobby for perusal throughout the day, while the Master Gardeners will staff a Plant Clinic table to answer gardening questions during breaks and the lunch period. A selection of free gardening/seed catalogs also will be available.
The registration fee of $40 includes the keynote address, three lecture sessions, and this year lunch will be provided. To register, contact the Coos County Extension Office at 541-572-5263, stop by the OSU Extension office at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point, or register online at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/coos/events/2019-fertilize-your-mind The first 50 registrations received will be automatically entered to win a copy of “Victory Gardens for Bees: A DIY Guide to Saving the Bees” so get your registration in early.
You may also register the morning of the event, beginning at 8 a.m., but class selections may be limited and lunch selection will be limited to first come first served.
This seminar is sponsored by the Coos County Oregon State University Extension Service and the Coos County Master Gardener Association. Direct any questions to Master Gardener Coordinator Samantha Clayburn at 541-572-5263, ext. 25299 or Samantha.clayburn@oregonstate.edu