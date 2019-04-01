ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Museum is proud to announce that its newest exhibit, “Ice Age Mammals of the Umpqua Valley” is now open for visitors. The exhibit features a full size Saber-toothed Cat skeleton, a Wooly Mammoth skull and tusk, an American Lion skull and an Ancient Bison skull.
The new exhibit will enhance the existing “Ancient Oregon Exhibit,” which showcases fossils spanning millions of years, with Mammoth and Mastodon tusks all of which were found right here in Douglas County. Children will enjoy both the interior and exterior (weather permitting) “dig pits” where they can unearth ancient fossils.
For more than 50 years, the Douglas County Museum has been collecting, preserving and exhibiting natural and cultural history items. From the snowcapped peak of Mt. Thielsen in the Cascades Mountain Range, through the Umpqua River Valley, then over the Coastal Mountain Range, to the crashing surf of the Pacific Ocean at Winchester Bay, Douglas County traverses an amazingly wide range of elevations and environments. Defined by the watershed basin of the Umpqua River system: North and South Umpqua rivers, and their merger to form the Main Umpqua, Douglas County’s ecological diversity is showcased in Oregon’s largest natural history exhibition – “The Land of the Umpqua’s.”
Located near the Douglas County Fairgrounds, the Douglas County Museum is located off I-5 Exit 123 and is open 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Additionally, the Lavola Bakken Research Library is open 1-4:30 p.m.Tuesday-Saturday.
Admission: Adults, $8; Seniors 55+ and Military, $5; Children 5-17, $2.
For more information, call 541-957-7007 or visit www.umpquavalleymuseums.org.