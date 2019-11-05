COOS BAY — A new Family Storytime will be offered by Coos Bay Public Library starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This special program will encourage readers of all ages to sit back, relax and experience a read-aloud adventure together.
Time spent reading aloud stimulates healthy brain development, strong emotional connection and, above all, fun. Let the library staff do the work, and families will reap the benefits. Crafts and quiet activities are welcome to keep little hands busy.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call Coos Bay Public Library at 541-269-1101 or visit www.coosbaylibrary.org.