FLORENCE — Just published, in the fall of 2019, "The Lighthouses of Oregon Coloring and History Book," by Marcia Phillips.
Her coloring book covers all of the lighthouses of the Oregon Coast, including the Cape Arago and Coquille River Lighthouses close to Coos Bay. A combination of art and historical lore, it is designed to appeal to readers and creative artists of all ages.
Phillips is a Florence artist and writer who worked for 30 years as a guide and ranger in the US National Parks and other federal lands. She will be making the book available throughout the entire length and breadth of the Oregon Coast.
For information on how to obtain copies, see www.Drawing4Nature.com or email questions to Drawing4Nature@gmail.com, as well as any requests for promotional events such as slide show presentations and book signings.