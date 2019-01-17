COQUILLE — Kids have been begging for more Nerf fun. Now they can combat the chilly wet weather with indoor fun, exercise and memories for a lifetime from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the CREATE Center downtown studio, 74 E First St. next to Denny's in Coquille.
Participants bring their own Nerf guns, the CREATE Center supplies the Nerf darts. They have a supply of Nerf guns for those who do not have them. Bring eye protection as safety glasses are strongly recommended.
Cost to participate is $2 per kid, $5 for families. Snacks and drinks will be served. Questions? Call Nancy 541-290-8479 or reach the CREATE Center on Facebook.