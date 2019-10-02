EMPIRE — Some days it’s easy to feel as if you are surrounded by idiots, even easier if you have stumbled into a town that has been cursed with universal stupidity for the last 200 years ... Intelligence dives to new lows on the stage at the Dolphin Playhouse in the upcoming production of "Fools" by Neil Simon, opening Oct. 11.
This comic fable tells the story of young teacher, Leon Tolchincsky, who has just landed a terrific teaching job in the idyllic little village of Kulyenchikov. When Leon arrives to find people sweeping dust from their stoops back into their house, and milking cows upside down, he discovers that the town has been cursed with universal stupidity and that if Leon stays over 24 hours, he too will become stupid. To complicate matters, Leon has fallen head over heels in love with Sophia, a girl so stupid she has just recently learned how to sit down. Now suddenly it’s up to Leon to break the curse, or else fall victim to it himself.
Opening Night on Oct. 11 will be the Dolphin Players annual fundraiser, the Party at the Playhouse, featuring catering by Shawn Cragun, wine provided by Mark Mattecheck of North Bend Lanes, beer from Seven Devils, door prizes and, of course, the show. Partygoers will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the cast following the performance. Tickets for this special occasion are $50, with most of the ticket price being a tax-deductible donation.
Directed by Kevin Thurkow, "Fools" transforms the intimate theater setting of the Dolphin Playhouse into a bustling and kooky little Ukrainian village. The show is packed with lively villagers, who always have something to say, despite the fact that they’ve forgotten most everything in their heads. Leon is played by Marshfield High School drama teacher Kevin Gowrylow, who has appeared in and directed several Dolphin productions. Zoe Shields, also a Dolphin theater veteran, brings to life the sweet-natured Sophia, who captures the heart of the young school teacher. Overseeing young Sophia’s education and her love life are her mother and father: Lenya and Dr. Zubritsky, played by Brad Keith and Amanda Nelson McManan respectively. Carter Edwards portrays Count Gregor, the hapless town villain, who is intent on marrying Sophia himself.
Kulyenchicov villagers round out the cast and are played by Semantha Ashford, Glen Rogie, Richard Dungjen, Melanie Allen and Ben Sagenkahn. "Fools" runs weekends Oct. 11 through Oct. 27, with curtain at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10, with seniors and students admitted for $8. Oct. 12 is Pay What You Can night, with admission by donation. Tickets are available by calling 541-808-2611 or at thedolphinplayers.webs.com. The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark Ave. in the Historic Empire district of Coos Bay.