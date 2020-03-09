REEDSPORT — The United States Census for 2020 is fast approaching, and NeighborWorks Umpqua is looking for volunteers to help count the area's residents.
NeighborWorks Umpqua is helping run the 2020 Census for the Reedsport area, which covers the western part of Douglas County. The Reedsport group will also cover Winchester Bay and Gardiner, as well as going east to Elkton and Scottsburg.
According to Susan Martin, director of Project Blessing Food Pantry, NeighborWorks Umpqua is teaming up with Project Blessing to help count the "hard to count" groups. This includes homeless people, children and people who may be homebound due to age or disability.
"We're working with partners to make sure as many people get counted as possible," said Michelle Martin, of NeighborWorks Umpqua, adding that they're also looking to work with the library and other groups.
Getting an accurate count of the population is especially important when it comes to funding in a community. The constitution mandates the government gives money to cities, states and communities for each person living there, which often gets used for infrastructure projects, city hall upgrades, and other items. According to Michelle Martin, an area can lose out on $2,500 to $3,500 for each person not being counted.
"If we have a disaster and have to access those emergency funds, if we don't have an accurate head count it can effect how much funds we have access to," she said. "If you're only looking through that lens, it's really important to make sure we're getting those accurate numbers."
Michelle Martin noted that it's especially important for younger children and newborns to be counted this year, as they won't be counted among the population for 10 years otherwise.
NeighborWorks Umpqua is looking for volunteers who can help at the post office to have people fill out census information as they come in. The census forms can only be sent to a physical address and, while it counts as an address, census information cannot be sent to a P.O. box.
This year's census is seeing some changes in the format. Residents will be directed to fill out the forms online first, rather than being sent a traditional form. There will still be census forms available, as well as census takers going door to door, in case people are unable, or unwilling, to use the online system. The website also has extra security to ensure outside forces don't interfere with the system or tamper with it.
