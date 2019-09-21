NORTH BEND — NeighborWorks Umpqua has two ongoing volunteer opportunities available for the residents of Coos County. NeighborWorks is on the hunt for tax volunteers and Rebuilding Together volunteers.
Tax Volunteers
Currently, NeighborWorks Umpqua is recruiting volunteers to prepare tax returns for low-to-moderate means families in Roseburg through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. No professional experience required. All volunteers receive free and flexible training to become IRS certified, with support provided before, during and after tax season.
The Coastal site is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m Tuesday through Saturday for appointments and open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on those days for self-prepared taxes.
Rebuilding Together
NeighborWorks Umpqua is currently looking for volunteers in the new Build and Rebuilding Together projects. Skills are helpful but no experience is necessary.
Rebuilding Together helps people with limited means to be able to stay in their homes safely and securely. No experience is required. The construction supervisor or experienced leads will help show you how to answer any questions.
New volunteers go through a short orientation on the job site, that includes basic tools usage and site safety training. Ongoing training and supervision is provided.
Call NeighborWorks Umpqua volunteer coordinator Becky McKenney at 541-249-5328 or sign up to volunteer online at www.nwumpqua.org.