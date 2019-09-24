COOS COUNTY — Got an idea for a new project to improve access to arts, music, culture in Coos County? Need a little cash to get the project off the ground?
Coos County Cultural Coalition, the local re-granting arm of The Oregon Cultural Trust, is accepting grant applications now through the October 31st for projects to occur during the 2020 calendar year. Grant amounts are usually between $250 to $1,200 and are intended to act as "seed money" for a new program in an existing organization or as a boost to buy materials or print/publicity costs for a one-time project of an individual artist or small non-501c3 organization.
To determine if your project idea might be eligible for a grant and grant application, visit the CCCC website at https://www.ccculturalcoalition.org.